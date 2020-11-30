Nankhumwa says meeting with Mutharika fails to reach consensus: ‘Mpinganjira statement is shameless fabrication’
The former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition (LoP) in Parliament, has confirmed that he met immediate past president Peter Mutharika on Sunday at his beachside villa in Mangochi to discuss the party crisis but could not agree to pull in one direction.
Nankhumwa said the meeting with Mutharika took place in “a very cordial environment” but dismissed a statement issued by party spokesman Brown Mpinganjira that he agreed to relinquish the position of Leader of the Opposition and pay way for Francis Kasaila to take the title.
He also denied that he undertook to direct his legal team to seek an indefinite adjournment of the case in which Nankhumwa, secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, treasurer general Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West legislator Yusuf Nthenda obtained an injunction against the party’s decision to expel them.
Mpinganjira statement said the adjournment would pave way for the resolution of the matter by the parties to the case through mediation using the existing structures for dispute resolution within the party.
But Nankhumwa said such claims are “patently false” and a “shameful fabrication”.
Said Nankhumwa: “There were many issues that we discussed but we did not reach a consensus on most of them and agreed that talks must continue until we conclusively resolve the issues.”
Nankhumwa said he agreed with Mutharika that a date would be appointed in due course to “continue discussions and that where a consensus shall be reached, the two parties shall issue a joint press statement.”
Meanwhile, Nankhumwa said his focus remains on the court case they are contesting the DPP Central Committee's decision to expel them from the party as earing of the case continues on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The good thing is that Nankhumwa,s position is backed by law. Its his party’s Parliamentarians who elect this position.
anthuwa angokhala ngati TRUMP. Kusafuna kuvomera kugonja.
analipo ujayi Yehaya akatoenda ndi baibulo palipose uja mpaka kukacita kukokedwa ku abroad kuzapeleka u plesdent kwa owina.
MWATANIIII
nankhumwa joji malemya azisaze kaye abweze za boma anatenga opanda consent.
APM made a mistake by trusting this man! He is in tonse alliance, not DPP! Pepani adad, timanena ife, ndi njoka munthuyi, but our warnings fell on deaf ears!!
Nankhumwa do not waste our time reading about your fake stories .Just agree with the old man at the lake and leave leadership to Kasaila in the august house.Full stop
Nanga Pulezidenti a dziko mwakumana nao kangati pajatu anatiuza kuti adzikumana nanu pa miyezi itatu iri yonse.
The moment one gets summoned to a meeting to discuss one’s exit, just know that there is no turning back from the exit door.
Nankhumwa you are out you are out, stop disputing the obvious.