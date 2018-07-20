Mzimba, Kasungu chiefs fight over boundaries

Chiefs Mwaulabo of Mzimba and Kaluluma of Kasungu are engaged in boundary wrangles of their respective areas as Mwaulabo is accusing his colleague traditional leader of encroachment.

Mwaulabo says Kaluluma’s subjects have encroached into Ganjasi and Amos Jere areas.

“We took the issue to the courts but the did not help us. The magistrate said the issue should be settled by traditional leaders but we are of the view that boundary experts from the government can help us,” he said.

However, some people in the area said the boundaries are clearly marked and it was a clear evidence of encroachment.

Chief Kaluluma could not be reached for his comment whilst officials from the ministry of Lands, who are experts in land boundaries, said they do not know about the issue.

