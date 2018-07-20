State funded FND hit at Chilima, Callista Mutharika: Demand their resignation

Forum for National Development (FND) which is reportedly being bankrolled by the regime, has asked State Vice President Saulos Chilima and former First Lady Madam Callista Mutharika to resign from their respective offices.

Speaking to reporters in Lilongwe the Forum coordinator Fryson Chodzi said Callista Mutharika has been receiving salary without going to work as coordinator of Safemotherhood.

“We would like to remind Madam Calista Mutharika that receiving a salary and benefits without work is indistinguishable theft and plunder of public resources. As such she has been stealing from the government and poor Malawians and she can do us a favour by returning the money and benefits she has been receiving if she has to be taken seriously as a person who wish Malawi well,” said Chonzi

Chonzi saidthose who comes with equity must come with clean hand.

“She has no moral ground to hold anybody accountable when she has been abusing the same system.”

Chodzi said FND also finds the continued holding on to the position of the Vice Presidency by Chilima as odd considering how holding on to such position contradicts the message he has been conveying to the public.

“Notably, Hon. Chilima has persistently talking about performance based reward and remuneration as key for transformation of the country, yet here is a person who will spend the next 10 months being paid and living on state coffers without any performance,” said Chodzi.

He said contradictory, Chilima has time and again accused politicians of ‘personification and glorification of leaders’ and as good as that might sound, himself is reveling within the same personification and glorification as evidenced by how the United Transformation Movement has been coined and formed.

“ The whole movement is all about him. The movement is about SKC. The branding is about him and not a single day has he stood up to accuse the Movement of glorifying him. It seems to us that as he is talking against personal glorification, he is at the same time enjoying the same just as any other politician would.”

Additionally,.Chilima has expressed discomfort by politicians for letting women dance for them yet in all the meetings for his so called movement, women are dancing in glorifying him and not once has he stood to accuse them.

“This is paradoxically a huge contradiction on his part,” said Chodzi.

He said the most arduous thing is that the Chilima Movement dubs him as the ‘Only Hope for Malawi’this is strange and highest order of personal glorification and at worst this is dictatorship in making.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :