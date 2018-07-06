Mzimba man turns down Russia trip  for World Cup finals: ‘ Not fit and well’

Air ticket winner in TNM Zampira Promotion to watch World Cup finals in Russia has turned down the privilege on health grounds and has offered the opportunity to his brother in-law and Paramount Chief M’mbelwa.

Maston Gondwe said in an interview before the air ticket presentation ceremony that he was happy and excited to have won the trip to Russia would not travel.

“I am very excited; but this has come while I am sick. I have a problem with my legs. So, I am not going.

“Russia is far. Although it’s a journey by air, my fear is that my condition may worsen while there due to different weather conditions and may end up not watching the match,” he said.

The 39-year-old said he had made over seven predictions since the start of the competition and managed to predict two games correctly, one involving Silver and Nchalo United where the former won 1-0.

“I used to receive text messages from TNM asking me to predict and win and responded to them,” said Tembo who earns about K30 000 from his business of selling bicycle spare parts at Mzimba Boma.

Gondwe’s brother in-law, Zondwayo Mgemezulu said he was thankful to Gondwe for offering him the opportunity.

As per the requirement of the promotion, the winner was supposed to identify any person to accompany him or her to Russia.

Mgemezulu then chose to travel with Paramount Chief M’mbelwa.

“I have chosen him because he is our father here in Mzimba and I thought it wise to travel with someone with authority,” said Mgemezulu who works with Mzimba District Hospital as a driver.

TNMs Regional Distribution Manager for the North Yamikani Bakuwa said the trip will cost K15.2 million and will cater for air tickets, entry tickets to the match, accommodation, food and some cash.

The two are expected to leave the country on July 13 and return on 17 July after watching world cup finals on 15 July at Luzhiki Stadium in Moscow.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :