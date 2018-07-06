Mutharika assures North Malawi of more development projects

President Peter Mutharika has promised to fulfil a number of development projects in the North to uplift the welfare of the people in the region.

Mutharika was speaking Thursday when he addressed a multitude of people at Katoto Roundabout on his arrival in Mzuzu where he is expected to preside over the 54th Anniversary of Malawi’s Independence cerebrations.

He said while in the region he would officially open Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay M5 Road, lay foundation stones for Bolero- Chitipa Road via Nyika National Park and Teachers Training College in Rumphi.

He also pledged to improve road network to ease mobility and communication thereby facilitating development in the region.

Mutharika said his government would ensure that poverty levels are reduced significantly in the country by 2024.

‘’Come 2024, during the expiry of my leadership, there will be no muddy and grass- thatched houses in this country as far as my government plans are concerned,” said the president.

On political front, he said his government would never be recolonized as fabricated by some people who are against his rule.

“On every 6th July, we are celebrating attainment of independence which shows that we are a sovereign state. I will not allow this country to be recolonized. I am aware that some people are sent by foreign forces to bring disarray in this country and that is impossible,” said Mutharika.

On his way to Mzuzu from Lilongwe the president had whistle-stops at Lumbadzi, Ayimalandiwo, Mponela, Nkhamenya, Jenda and Katoto Roundabout.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :