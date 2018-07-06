Malawi youth should embrace entrepreneurship to beat unemployment — Mwendo

Lilongwe based youthful entrepreneur Joshua Mwendo has urged the country’s youth to embrace entrepreneurship, saying it is only weapon to end the alarming levels of unemployment hitting the country where many victims are young people thereby lowering crime and poverty levels.

Mwendo trades under Joshua Mwendo PR and Marketing Company which focuses on Public relations Management, Web designing, Photography, Creative designing among others.

Speaking during Dream Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (DICE) launch at crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe recently, Mwendo said Malawian youths have potential to boost the country’s economy through businesses.

Entrepreneurs are often thought of as the silver bullet for solving the unemployment crisis, and with Malawi’s unemployment rate soaring, entrepreneurship clearly needs to be encouraged, according to Mwendo.

He said it is now time for young people to wake up from the slumber and start making their dreams a reality.

“As young people let us trust ourselves and venture into businesses, in doing such, we can be able to achieve more in life and boost the economy of this country.

“If one person creates their own business, not only have they created a job for themselves, but they have also made jobs available in the private sector that they would otherwise have occupied.

“And then there is the real possibility that they will create jobs for others as their businesses grow,” he said.

Quoting Albert Einstein, Mwendo said a person who never made a mistake never tried anything new, therefore he encourages fellow youth to “start thinking big in doing business and strive for excellence.

Mwendo emphasized that young people have potential to come up with big businesses even if it means starting from the scratch and he is also encouraging the youth in the country to be innovative by developing business ideas saying that is the only weapon to fight against poverty.

Dream Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (DICE) Chief Executive Officer Elsie Musango concurred with Mwendo saying Malawian youths have what it takes to make it big in businesses but lack of self-esteem is a challenge.

Musango said there is always a need for young people to come together and share business ideas and sharpen business skills.

She said her organisation is also aimed at building an innovation culture among young entrepreneurs and have mentorship programs for growth.

Musango agreed that entrepreneurship is an effective solution to combating unemployment, especially among the youth.

