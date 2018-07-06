Low turnout for Independence celebrations in Lilongwe

Celebrations on Friday in the capital city Lilongwe marking Malawi’s 54 years of independence were poorly attended.

Lilongwe City Council organised special activities to mark the day at Bingu National Stadium.

President Peter Mutharika directed that this year’s independence should be commemorated at regional levels in order to give chance for more Malawians to attend the function.

Independence celebrations national organising committee chairperson Joseph Mwanamveka said President Mutharika will preside over the main celebrations in Mzuzu on Friday to be characterised by police military displays, traditional dances and a football match between Moyale Barracks Football Club and Be Forward Wanderers.

However, in Lilongwe there was low turn up and most seats at the stadium were almost empty.

Reasons for the low turn up was not known however last year during a similar event eight people including children died and 62 others were injured in a stampede.

Despite the low turn up the program went on as normal.

In her speech, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Dr Jean Kalilani, called for unity and love amongst Malawians in order to develop the country.

She also urged Malawians to embrace Intergrity, hardwork and patriotism in order to drive poverty away.

Other speakers included; Lilongwe City Mayor, Dr Desmond Bikoko, Lilongwe City Council Chief Executive Officer Moza Zeleza.

Blantyre City Council (BCC) organised a military parade as well as fireworks displays.

In Zomba, the council has organised a street parade by the Malawi Defence Force Changalume Barracks from 1pm on July 6.

The parade is scheduled to start from the memorial pillar near Zomba Central prison to Gymkhana Club.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :