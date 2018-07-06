Zampira winner picks Inkosi M’Mbelwa V to watch World Cup finals: TNM presents tickets

Sponsors of the elite soccer league TNM Plc has today handed over two tickets to two local fans travelling to Russia for World Cup finals courtesy of Zampira Promotion, which is aimed at engaging the brand with football lovers during the 2018 TNM soccer season.

During the final draw of the first component of Zampira Promotion on Monday, Manson Gondwe, a business man from Mzimba emerged the lucky winner. His prediction on the game between Nchalo United and Silver Strikers earned him a trip of a life time to travel to Russia to watch this year’s World Cup final game.

However, Gondwe will not travel to Russia on health grounds and has opted to send his brother-in-law Zondwayo Mgemezulu and Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V.

“I would have loved to travel to Russia and watch the finals live but I have problems with my legs so I have chosen my brother-in-law Zondwayo and my chief to represent me and watch the match,” said Gondwe, a Nomads and Brazilian football fan.

Gondwe thanked TNM for the promotion which is helping people to live their dream by winning different prizes

“I would urge supporters to continue sending their prediction and grab the remaining prizes including the grand prize of k1.5 million at the end of the season,” he said

Handing over the air tickets in Mzimba, TNM’s Regional Distribution Manager (North) Yamikani Bakuwa said the two tickets demonstrate company’s commitment in fulfilling its promises to soccer lovers.

“We are very excited to handover the tickets to the winners of Zampira promotion. Zampira is a life-changing promotion which is helping supporters to live their dreams. Watching the World Cup live is an experience the two will live to remember,” said Bakuwa.

TNM will spend about K15.2 million for the trip which include entry tickets for match, air tickets, accommodation and meals for the two who are expected to leave on July 13 and return on July 17 after watching the finals scheduled for July 15 at the imposing 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

This season, Zampira Promotion has two components. The first component run up to June 30, 2018 while the remainder will take soccer fans to the end of season marked by weekly, monthly and grand draws where every month TNM is giving out a motorbike to one lucky supporter.

TNM has so far given out motorbikes to two lucky winners during monthly draws and eight are still up for grabs.

By sending as many SMSs as possible to 1515 to predict Super League games, participants stand a chance to qualify for the weekly, monthly and grand draw prizes at the end of the season.

Under the promotion customers can also dial *1515# to subscribe for live scores and league news updates. They can also subscribe to receive daily questions and stand a chance to win K100,000 in weekly draws.

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is being generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

