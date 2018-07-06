Robber Gibo who terrorised DMI Campus in Lilongwe gets 11 years jail sentence

The Nkukula Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday sentenced a man to 11years IHL for terrorising DMI Campus in Lilongwe.

The man, popularly known as Gibo and real name Rajab Chisankho, has been sent to prison for robbery with violence contrary to Section 301(2) of the Penal Code.

Kanengo Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Peter Piringu submitted that Chisankho committed the offence at DMI St Johns Campus during the night of May 17,2018.

“Chisankho and four others were armed with Panga knives, broke into DMI campus where they assaulted students,” Piringu said.

He further said that the robbers stole unspecified millions of cash, laptops, bags, plasma televisions and cell phones.

“The case was reported to Kanengo Police Station, investigations were made whereby we managed to arrest him while another one was accidentally assaulted when he tried to escape an arrest and died later while receiving treatment,” Piringu said.

He added that some of the stolen items were recovered.

Gibo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor appealed to the court to give a stiffer punishment to Chisankho because he is perennial offender.

“[Gibo] has a tendency for committing this offence. He holds another criminal record on similar offence,” Piringu said.

Public Relations Officer Kanengo Police Sub Inspector Esther Mkwaila confirmed that the convict showed resistance to reformation and has been sentenced 11years IHL.

Rajab Chisankho hails from Makawa Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

