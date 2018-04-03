Mzimba school in cross-culture programme with UK’s Priory

Priory Community School Academy in United Kingdom (UK) has partnered Mnjiri Community Day Secondary in Mzimba with an aim of encouraging cross-cultural learning between the two community schools.

The initiative will among others set a platform for the leaners to exchange letters and explain more about their cultural and academic experiences.

One of the pioneers of the initiative, Sarah O’Goman, said they hope it will be thrilling experience for children from both schools.

O’Goman who is also funding the Limbikira Foundation—a youth organization—in the district said despite the two schools having different lives in many ways, they still share a lot in common.

“Although they have different lives in many ways, they also have a lot in common and can learn from each other. Both sides were so overjoyed to receive a handwritten letter just for them.

“This partnership will benefit about 200 learners from either side and I hope the exchange partnership will continue to,” said O’Goman

One of the students from Priory Community Academy, Chloe Thompson, said it is so exciting to be communicating with a friend in Malawi.

“I have already written to her in reply,” he said.

Head teacher of Mnjiri Community Day Secondary school, Frank Chipofya, said the partnership is a good development and will help to motivate the learners to work hard in school.

On the other hand, O’Goman said she is looking forward to establishing a resources centre at Limbikira Foundation in Mzimba which will, among others, offer incentives such as training the youth to become writers, Journalists, photographers to cover positive news in the community.

“We have launched Jill Dando news centre which is named late BBC journalist Jill Dando) here at our school and I would want to replicate the same with Limbikira Foundation (LIFO).

“The youth shall learn how to interview and how to write stories and we will support them in getting their work published either in newspapers or via websites. We will also build an international link via our school,” she said.

