 Malawi to continue cement imports – Official

Government has disclosed it will continue importing cement products to supplement local production.

The country at one point late last year faced a critical cement shortage, forcing government to allow traders import the product.

Director of Small and Medium Enterprises in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Wiskes Mkombezi said the country has been facing cement shortage due to power shortages the country is experiencing.

“Since the country started experiencing power problems last year, local cement manufacturers scaled down production, a situation which forced contractors to start importing cement products from other countries such as Zambia.”

Mkombezi said currently the domestic production has not reached its peak due to inconsistent power supply.

The shortage of cement on the market forced some traders to hike prices, forcing government to intervene.

