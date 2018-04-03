Malawi Congress of Trade Unions to inspect companies on workers rights

The Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) in collaboration with government officials will soon start inspecting companies in a drive to enhance rights of workers.

MCTU General Secretary Dennis Kalekeni said in an interview the move comes after observing continued cases of abuse in the labor force.

Kalekeni said the cases of workers’ rights infringement are worrisome and added that the body is putting up measures aimed at ending abuse in work places.

“Any company to be found abusing their staff risks closure. The increase in cases is worrisome and we are putting up measure to ensure both workers and employers know their rights and responsibilities,” he said.

Among others, Kalekeni said his office is receiving complaints of sexual assault and huge salary arrears just to mention a few.

