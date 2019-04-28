Mzuni beats Moyale Barracks in a Mzuzu derby played in Karonga

Mzuzu University Football Club coach, Gilbert Chirwa, has said it feels good to beat city rivals Moyale Barracks after a 1 nil win at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

Luckson Sangano scored the only goal of the game for the students. Mzuni FC lost its first game 5 nil to Be Forward Wanderers in Blantyre and drew with Mtopwa FC 0-0 before drawing again2-2 against TN Stars last Sunday.

“The boys put up a great effort. We created a number of chances which we did not utilise. This win is a big boost to the team and all our supporters because we started with a loss and two draws. We never started the season well but not we have something to build upon,” explained Chirwa.

Team Manager for Moyale Barracks, Victor Phiri, accepted defeat saying his side did not play according to instructions.

“As a team we did not play well. I should thank our goalkeeper for doing a good job otherwise we would have lost by a wider margin,” said Phiri.

Moyale Barracks came into the game after beating TN Stars 3 nil last Saturday at MzuzuStadium.

Mzuni and Moyale had to meet at Karonga Stadium and not Mzuzu Stadium following a ban by the Super League Of Malawi (SULOM) after a fracas in a previous derby last season.

Mzuni are now on position 3 on the log table with 5 points from 4 games while Moyale Barracks lies on position 4 with 4 points from 4 games as well.

