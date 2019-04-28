Wanderers down but not out – Kamanga

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers assistant Team Manager, Allan Kamanga, has said the Nomads were second on the ball in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 quarter final match played at KamuzuStadium on Saturday.

Kamanga said Wanderers supporters should not despair as the team has just conceded a single goal and there is room for them to win the second leg in Lilongwe on May 14.

“We were second on the ball and we congratulate Silver Strikers for winning the game. We are not yet out. Supporters should not lose heart. We need to prepare very well for the second leg and there is nothing to fear,” explained Kamanga to Peter Fote of Mibawa Television after the game.

But Silver Strikers head coach, Lovemore Fazili, said the bankers have an advantage going into the second leg with an away goal.

“We didn’t play as we expected but it feels good to have won the first leg. We have a big advantage of progressing to the semis. Wanderers played very well. The first half belonged to us while the second belonged to Wanderers. The youthful Wanderers squad was so threatening in the second half,” said Fazili.

Wanderers will feel that, despite the odds being against them, they still have a chance of progressing if they play to the top of their abilities in the return leg.

The rivalry between the Nomads and Central Bankers has grown considerably in recent years and a fixture involving the two teams is always a crowd puller.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :