Mzuni FC in K140m sponsorship deal

Top-flight TNM Super League northern region side, Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC, is almost done with discussions to clinch a sponsorship deal with Central Health Medical Aid, Nyasa Times can confirm.

According to sources, the Green Intellectuals as Mzuni FC is widely known, are set to get a K140 million boost which is expected to cater for non-student players in the team.

Mzuni council announced last year that it would not sponsor non-student players in the team, citing financial constraints, a development the put back the team which has more than seven non-students as part of its squad.

But Mzuni FC general secretary, Donnex Chilonga, said since the university council remained steadfast to its decision, they thought of approaching the corporate world for a possible bailout.

He was optimistic that Central Health Medical Aid would help.

“We approached Central Health Medical Aid and presented a budget of K140 million. Discussions are underway, and we are sure we will clinch the deal,” said Chilonga.

According to him, once the deal is clinched, it will help the team participate in the Airtel Top 8 Cup without any hurdles.

Central Health Medical Aid representative, Dr. Victor Madhlopa, said sponsorship deal discussions were at an advanced stage.

“We’re only waiting for them to agree to our terms and conditions,” said Madhlopa.

