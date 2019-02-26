Nankhuni sponsors ‘Mazda Bongo Ipite’ sports bonanza in Lilongwe

Sports fanatics in Lilongwe City Centre constituency were last weekend treated with an awe-inspiring event as the constituency’s parliamentary aspirant, Gift Nankhuni, unveiled a ‘Mazda Bongo Ipite’ football bonanza and a K1.5 million netball tournament on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The football teams in the constituency are expected to compete with the winning team going away with a newly bought minibus.

“I do what I promise. I promise what I am capable of doing. The bus is here and let the best team have it,” Nankhuni told a mammoth crowd at Mgona football ground.

He said his vision was that the initiative should be be taking place each and every year.

“I want by the end of the tournament we should be able to come up with Lilongwe City Centre select team which can compete in some of the country’s top leagues, cups and tournament’s. I am confident that we will expose talent,” Nankhuni, who is upbeat on winning the seat said.

On development, the revered lawyer said there is need to work together for the betterment of the constituency.

“This is our constituency, let is love it and develop it together,” he said amid ululations from the crowd.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kauma thanked Nankhuni for the bus and prize money for both footballers and netballers.

“This is a good thing. This will keep our boys and girls busy and it will ease transport problems for the winning team,” he said

Nankhuni further appealed for peaceful campaigns.

According to Nankhuni, he is in politics not to enrich himself but to be a true representative of the constituency in Parliament, saying he already has enough money and resources.

To buttress the statement, he has since promised free legal representation for those who want to seek justice through the courts but do not have money to pay a lawyer.

He also promised not to run away from the people when voted into power, saying he has always been a Lilongwe person and that he has his house and law firm in Lilongwe.

