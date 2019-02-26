Gwamba ropes in Ethel Kamwendo in new single ‘Dziko Lina’

It must be the best of the both worlds. Multi-award winning gospel rapper Gwamba has roped in veteran gospel songbird Ethel Kamwendo in his new single released Monday titled Dziko Lina.

The song also have voices on Saxess, a new sensational kid on the cards.

The track, produced by DJ Sley, premiered last night on Malawi’s leading Radio 2 FM’s Made on Monday before it surfaced online minutes later.

According to the artist, Dziko Lina, is a song taken off his upcoming untitled album due soon.

It is probably a feature which not so many fans expected, before the South Africa based multi-award winning rapper announced of its release late last week.

Gwamba said he decided to rope in Ethel Kamwendo-Banda and Saxess on his latest release because “legend and future legend is equal to magic”.

“I look up to Ethel Kamwendo a lot, I’m a big fan. And Saxess is a very talented and humble young man who is destined for greatness,” explained Gwamba.

“It was a wonderful experience [working with the two artists] and I learnt a lot. They are both full of ideas and very quick to execute,” added the Better star, who released his debut gospel album Jesus Is My Boss in 2016, before putting out In Advance EP in 2018.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :