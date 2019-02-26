Another albino abduction attempt in Rumphi: Apam renews calls ‘to leave Malawi’ for asylum abroad

Assailants continue to hunt for persons with albinism in the country with the latest being a failed abduction of one year and eight month old child in the northern region district of Rumphi on Monday night, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Rumphi police was not immediately available to give comment but Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president, Overtone Kondowe, said the spate of continued attacks on people with albinism continue to frighten them.

Kondowe said the attempt to abduct Noriah Mhango was a sign that those that are behind their killings are not yet moved by calls from various quarters asking for a halt of such.

He reported that a person had wanted to abduct young Noriah from her parents’ house but the assailant failed after dogs’ barking woke up the community.

“He [the assailant] wanted to use the window, but after sensing danger, he ran away,” reported Kondowe.

Coincidentally, Kondowe said, the failed abduction occurred exactly about two kilometres from where another abduction occurred.

“Eunice Nkhonjera who was abducted on January 19 was abducted two kilometres from where the failed abduction occurred,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kondowe has reiterated demands that government should fire up in as far as protection of persons with albinism in the country is concerned.

“But we also want government to accept that they have failed and give us a chance to seek refuge where we are going to be safe. Let government allow us to leave. There are countries out there that are willing to give us maximum protection,” he said.

