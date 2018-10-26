Mzuni set to get maximum points at Karonga Stadium

Mzuzu University Football Club, popularly known as the Green Intellectuals, says they are set to collect three points this Saturday against Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.

The Green Intellectuals beat Moyale Barracks at the same venue two weeks ago while the hosts, Karonga United, are coming from a comfortable 2 nil win against Red Lions last Saturday at the same venue.

Mzuni Assistant Coach, Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, told Nyasa Times that Mzuni is very prepared for the encounter and Mzuni FC family is expecting nothing but three points in the bag.

“If you look at both teams you will notice average aged players and therefore we expect a fast attacking game from both sides. Karonga United is a very good side and we know they are looking for 3 points as well but we will do the job. We will defend and attack as a unit to achieve our goal,” said Mwafulirwa.

Karonga United Team Manager, Kondwani Toots Mwalweni, said after the win against Red Lions that they will do all they can to get maximum points in their four remaining games, one of which is against Mzuni at home.

Mzuni is on position 7 on the log table with 33 points from 26 games while Karonga United is on position 12 with 30 points from 26 games as well.

“It’s unfortunate that we are fighting as territorial brothers at this stage where points are very vital and we want both teams to remain in the super league,” observed Martha Mwalwimba, a fan of Mzuni.

