Law Society partners CSOs in new anti corruption scheme: An embarssament to Malawi govt

October 26, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Malawi Law Society  (MLS) and three civil society organisations  (CSOs) have  joined hands to fight  embarrsssing levels of corruption in the country through what they have called  United Against Corruption (UAC) after noting that institutional frameworks such as parliamentary oversight committees, weaker procurement anf accounting schemes and a culture of impunity have created a fertile environment for graft.

MLS president Majamanda (R) with lawyer Martha Kaukonde: New anti-corruption fight

The new scheme is viewed as an embarssament to the  State in terms of fighting corruption as it reflects a loss of confidence in governance institutions entrusted to do so.

MLS has joined Centre for Human Rights and Rehailitation (CHRR), Church and Society Programme (CSP) of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia and Youth and Society (YAS).

Law Society president Alfred Majamanda said UAC is a project that will  “handle together, tackling seruous  and organised corruption in Malawi.”

Majamanda said they will provide details of how they will operate but assured they will  deal with  corurpiton which is a serious threat to national development.

YAS director Charles Kajoloweka said they are putting their efforts together to help  to clean up the “corruption stinking” society as thebpublic resources  continue being plundered.

The new anti-corruption consortium comes at a time when CSOs have renewed calls for the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executive director Yeneck Matemba  to resign, describing him as a danger to the fight against corruption.

The renewed calls come after revelations that President Peter Mutharika received a dubious K85 million five car donation from unscrupulous Indian businessman Zameer Karim.

Karim had earlier made another dubious donation of K145 million to Mutharika but the ACB cleared the president of any wrong doing.

But Matemba said leading the bureau is ‘hell’ and told off critics to follow procedures if they want him out of office.

Matemba—who said in the local press that  he is ready to leave what he hinted to be a thankless job—also said he was prepared to investigate the five-car donation by Karim, stressed that he will not be pushed around.

Heclaimed he was not clinging to the position, saying: “It is hell to be director general of ACB.”

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani said the president did not personally benefit from the donation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
VinjenjeMake Malawi GreatWAWAAdadaCentral Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

This Matemba boy should go.Is he the only one who qualifies for the job ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
WAWA
Guest
WAWA

Where is Chilima getting funding for UTM? Starting organisations because of personal hatred will not help. Why didn’t MLS and these NGOs start this initiative during Joyce Banda’s reign?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

Indeed a thankless Job no wonder Kondowe did not renew his contract. It only calls for patriotic, christened or islamic malawian to fight what he or she sees its evil and bad without those qualities ayi dele akhala thankless emweyo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

CSOs and MLS solicit signatures on removal of Matemba from ACB!!!

Some of us are tried of getting similar nonsense from the same brute!! Just get what he is saying: Working at ACB is hell!! Who may love to be in hell? Why complain when nobody is forcing you to be there?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
King Kong
Guest
King Kong

asowa zochita a mls..ngati kuli the most corrupt group in Malawi it’s the lawyers and if what you want to do is for the betterment of malawi start investigating yourselves 1st.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sage
Guest
Sage

As long as you stay away from from the beneficial Salima Water Project. Osamangopanga zomwe akutumani ma donors. Remember you are Malawians before anything else

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
tman
Guest
tman

what will come of 5 cars and 85 milllion,if there was no case on 145million MK.I believe some guys have time to waste to advance political scheming.APM was not the direct beneficiary,and this response is on record with you.

If it is Law,it is APM who understands it better,ask Chilima and UTM.Where are they sleeping? I remember someone said,UTM will not exist beyond December 2019.It was Nakhumwa,akweeni mwagwa nayo.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

one word dumb!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Njuki
Guest
Njuki

If you think that to lead ACB is hell, why not resigning mr Matemba?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes