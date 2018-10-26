Mutharika conceeds civil servants’ low pay, pledges salary hike

President Peter Mutharika has admitted that civil servants in the country receive low salaries, hence government’s plans to increase their perks in the near future.

Mutharika said this on Thursday when he addressed lady civil servants that were gathered at Sanjika Palace, courtesy of the First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika’s call to give the women words of inspiration.

The President said realizing that no country in the world can develop without the civil service; he would ensure that all government workers have access to low interest loans in order to improve their livelihoods.

“I know we only managed to raise your salaries with only 10 per cent which is not enough. But we will make sure that every year we raise the salaries gradually with the little resources available.

“The country’s illiteracy levels have reduced because of teachers, there is improved security because of the police and maternal health has also been reduced because of the nurses. This is why I will do my best to make sure that every civil servant has a decent house,” said Mutharika.

On promotions, Mutharika asked the women to be a bit patient as the process takes time. But he was quick to mention that they should just keep their ears on the ground as he will announce something big in no time.

Speaking earlier, Chairperson of the Southern Region Lady Civil Servants, Eddah Banda commended government for introducing Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF), saying it will ease the burden they are currently facing in raising their children to greater heights.

She added that “We also want the government to consider interactive visits to neighbouring countries to learn what our fellow lady servants are doing to uplift their lives,” a thing the first lady promised to look into.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :