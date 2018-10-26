Mutharika conceeds civil servants’ low pay, pledges salary hike

President Peter Mutharika has admitted that civil servants in the country receive low salaries, hence government’s plans to increase their perks in the near future.
Mutharika said this on Thursday when he addressed lady civil servants that were gathered at Sanjika Palace, courtesy of the First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika’s call to give the women words of inspiration.
The President said realizing that no country in the world can develop without the civil service; he would ensure that all government workers have access to low interest loans in order to improve their livelihoods.
“I know we only managed to raise your salaries with only 10 per cent which is not enough. But we will make sure that every year we raise the salaries gradually with the little resources available.
“The country’s illiteracy levels have reduced because of teachers, there is improved security because of the police and maternal health has also been reduced because of the nurses. This is why I will do my best to make sure that every civil servant has a decent house,” said Mutharika.
On promotions, Mutharika asked the women to be a bit patient as the process takes time. But he was quick to mention that they should just keep their ears on the ground as he will announce something big in no time.
Speaking earlier, Chairperson of the Southern Region Lady Civil Servants, Eddah Banda commended government for introducing Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF), saying it will ease the burden they are currently facing in raising their children to greater heights.
She added that “We also want the government to consider interactive visits to neighbouring countries to learn what our fellow lady servants are doing to uplift their lives,” a thing the first lady promised to look into.
Cheap politics kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk !
Mavoti avuta .
Campaign yavuta. Mwatifuna a Pitala nda akazi lero? Gertrude ali phuliphuli ndi ndalama zakuba. Ikungovuta ndi mimba apa. Komabe ife takana. We don’t want your lies. Mabwana athu ndamene akunjoya kuba mafura a boma allocated in their cards. Ministers too.
Women represent a large percentage of Voters. Not all women civil servants are DPP supporters. First the President should have apologised to those women especially who support UTM gor being called Mahule by his DPP sympathiser. The timing too is wrong. When did he realise that 10% is not enough. Yes increase the salaries but know in the ballot room these ladies who the majority have been called mahule cannot vote DPP. Girl power please for the support of all women called mahule no woman should hive this DPP a vote. This increase is just hear say. The govt is… Read more »
Near future is May 2019. #votes
Mr President, we can’t have a situation where a big part of the expenditure budget is allocated to civil servants wages and the smallest part to service delivery and developmental projects. Civil service is bloated and so is the salary bill. Just reduce the number of civil servants (it could be through natural attrition or deaths) and ensure that all civil servants sign strict performance agreements and encourage strict work ethics. At the moment the govt isn’t getting value for money from these civil servants. It seems as if they go to “work” to collect their pay cheques.
APM, last time civil servants cried about low salaries you told them to resign and join private sector, be consistent with your speeches, that’s why some of us doubt your eligibility for this high office and we know you are there to plunder our little resources through corruption with your fellow lomwes. You have another home in USA while us has only Malawi, please mwabazo zakwana pitani kwanu kwinako abwere wina odziwa mavuto athu please please go in peace amene anakuyitanitsa kubwera kuno ku Malawi is no longer here.