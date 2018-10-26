Village X Organisation donate ECD nursery school block in Zomba

As one way of promoting quality education for children who are under 5 years in the country one of the Blantyre based non-governmental organisation Village X on Tuesday handed over a K5.3 million Early Childhood Development (ECD) nursery school block to Satema CBCC in Balakasi area, group village headman Chikumbu T/A Chikowi in Zomba.

The school block which has two classrooms and teachers offices is expected to be accommodating over 30 children.

Speaking to Nyasa Times during a handover ceremony Village X Country Director Myson Jambo said they decided to build the nursery school in order to help children in the area to have an opportunity of accessing early childhood education while they are young so that they should acquire knowledge before joining primary school level.

Jambo also added that his organisation thought it wise to build the nursery school with the aim of reducing the distance which the children were covering to reach at a nursery school which was far from the area.

“It is very important for every children to be starting with nursery school before going to primary because that’s where the foundation of their education begin. So we were very much concerned to note that the area had no any nursery school and children were forced to start with primary school a thing which was contributing to poor performance among learners in the area. Now it is our hope that the coming of this donation will help to improve education in this area,” said Jambo.

In her remarks GVH Chikumbu hailed Village X for building the nursery school block which she said will bring a greater motivation to the children as they will also realise the importance of school.

She said for many years parents have been sending their children to primary school when they are 8-10 year as they were afraid of allowing them to go alone while at younger age due due to distance.

“We are all greatful for this gesture and I am very much confident that with this initiative very soon we’ll be producing reliable citizen’s from our area because our children will now have time to be learning while they are young,” said GVH Chikumbu.

As part of improving sanitation Village X Organisation on the same day also donated a K3.5 million borehole in the area.

