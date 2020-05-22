Mzuzu Central Hospital opens new guardian shelter to contain Covid-19

Mzuzu Central Hospital has opened a new guardian shelter and car park as a new drive to contain further spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The initiative has helped to limit the number of people entering the hospital’s mortuary and wards.

Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson, Arnold Kaira said it was necessary for the hospital to introduce new measures to prevent the spread of the virus pandemic.

“In ensuring that we observe the Ministry of Health specification on social distancing, we have decided to open a new car park as well as a new guardian shelter away from the initial hospital premise where all vehicles and guardians will be putting up,” said Kaira.

He added that the hospital has put in place a mechanism where everyone entering the facility will be screened and if “certified fit, they will be given a card to enter the hospital.”

Kaira added: “B ut if we find out that one needs further tests, we further question them a few things.

“From such investigations, it’s easy for us to seriously suspect such people to have the virus and we initially subject them to the Covid-19 tests.

He said the news measures have bene put in place to prevent people from contracting as well as spreading the deadly virus.

