Mzuzu Central Hospital opens new guardian shelter to contain Covid-19

May 22, 2020 Wisdom Ngwira – Mana Be the first to comment

Mzuzu Central Hospital has opened a new guardian shelter and car park as a new drive to contain further spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The isolation centre at Mzuzu Hospital
Mzuzu Central Hospital

The initiative has helped to limit the number of people entering the hospital’s mortuary and wards.

Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson, Arnold Kaira  said it was necessary for the hospital to introduce  new measures to prevent the spread of the virus pandemic.

“In ensuring that we observe the Ministry of Health specification on social distancing, we have decided to open a new car park as well as a new guardian shelter away from the initial hospital premise where all vehicles and guardians will be putting up,” said Kaira.

He added that the hospital has put in place a mechanism where everyone entering the facility will be screened and if “certified fit, they will be given a card to enter the hospital.”

Kaira added: “B ut if we find out that one needs further tests, we further question them a few things.

“From such investigations, it’s easy for us to seriously suspect such people to have the virus and we initially subject them to the Covid-19 tests.

He said the news measures have bene put in place to prevent people from contracting as well as spreading the  deadly virus.

