Mzuzu Chipiku Plus workers protest against new ‘cruel’ boss

Workers at the Mzuzu branch of Chipiku Plus are protesting against a new boss who has been sent from their Head Office in Lilongwe to head the Mzuzu brach.

The workers claim the new manager whom they are calling “Lala” is so cruel and they do not want him.

Chipiku Plus stores are owned by proprietors of Asian origin.

A visit by Nyasa Times on Saturday morning found the shop non-operational and workers were outside the shop chanting and carrying placards with messages against Snir De Warilla who they say he calls himself “Lala”.

“As you can see today we are not working and we are not ready to go back to work until Lala goes back to Lilongwe. He is so cruel. He was here in 2015 before going to Blantyre. In Blantyre he was even closing toilets for workers not to use. We don’t want that kind of treatment here,” said one male worker who did not want his name to be disclosed in the media.

Regional Manager, Laju Bila, refused to talk to Nyasa Times on the matter and regular Saturday buyers of the shop are stranded and expressed their disappointment on the matter.

“This is a sad development. These Asians sometimes ill treat Malawian workers. I think top management should swallow their pride and send back the so called Lala. You can see they are losing out on business today,” lamented one customer Memory Mhlanga from Chiputula.

Chipiku Plus shops are known for fair prices of commodities compared to other shops.

