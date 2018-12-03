Malawi sends delegation to monitor drug trafficking case in Hong Kong

Government has sent a delegation to monitor a drug trafficking case involving a 29-year-old Malawian woman in Hong Kong who faces death sentence if convicted.

The case goes back to court in Hong Kong on Monday, December 3 and the government has sent the delegation to ensure that Enestina Mukasera has legal representation.

Parliament committee on International Relations chairman Alex Meja said ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have confirmed that they have told the Malawi ambassador to Hong Kong or his representative to be present during the case.

“We have been assured that she will have a legal representation. The Republic of China in Hong Kong will provide the legal representation. In addition, a representative of the Malawi government will be there too,” said Meja.

The Malawi ambassador to Hong Kong resides in China as Hong Kong is regarded as a province of China.

Meja said his committee has had a series of meetings with officials from the Chinese embassy who assured that Mukasera will have a fair trial, saying an interpreter has already been identified.

Chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition Robert Mkwezalamba said human rights activists were following the case very closely.

“We want the court to follow an international law,” said Mkwezalamba.

Mukasera was arrested on August 10 after she was allegedly found with cocaine.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :