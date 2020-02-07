Mzuzu City Council identifies new dumping site at Lusangazi Forest

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has identified a new dumping site at Lusangazi Forest in the Viphya plantation–at the outskirts of the city–after over a month of going without one.

The development comes after Nyasa Times busted the sorry situation of waste in the evergreen city making it get overridden with pungent smells.

The city’s publicist, McDonald Gondwe, told Nyasa Times that the new dumping site was only temporary, and specifically arranged to clear the garbage that had massively accumulated in the city.

He said: “It is a history now. The bad smell the residents have been complaining about will not be there again. We now have a temporarily waste management facility and our team has already started cleaning up the town.”

Gondwe, however, revealed that the council is still discussing with communities around the old facility, at Silo, so that it is reopened.

He said the council is also looking for other sites within and outside Mzuzu for the cause.

Community surrounding Silo closed the only waste management facility due to poor management by the council early last month.

Since then the council has been hunting for an alternative as the city stunk due to accumulating uncollected garbage.

