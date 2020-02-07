Prophet Bushiri wins case against Veritaas Radio of SA

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has won a case against Veritas Radio which aired unverified, untruthful and biased story against the preacher.

The Enlightened Christina Gathering (ECG) leader had lodged a complaint before the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) after Radio Veritas, 1st December 2019, aired a broadcast which was extremely malicious, reputational damaging, libelous, lies, unfounded and fabricated stories against Prophet Bushiri without affording him right to reply.

In its ruling, the BCCSA noted that all factors considered the broadcaster failed to take reasonable measures in securing the opposing views from the Complainant, thus contravening the law.

“The Broadcaster being the first offender is hereby reprimanded and advised to substantively understand its obligations in terms of the Code,” reads the ruling signed by advocate Boitumelo Tlhakung, a commissioner for BCCSA.

This is not the first time Prophet Bushiri winning cases against hateful and untruthful reporting by the media.

In 2019, a court forced Daily Sun newspaper to retract a story and, also, issue an apology to Prophet Bushiri for running a false story.

