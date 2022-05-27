Mzuzu eHub pleads with government to prioritise youth in NEEF

Mzuzu Entrepreneur Hub (eHub) has pleaded with government to prioritise young people in the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) so that they can channel the fund to the small scale businesses

Speaking in Mzuzu on Friday during the opening of the first 2022 BIZ Market Expo where entrepreneurs from different sectors were exhibiting their products.

Mzuzu eHub Programs Manager Austin Moyo said it is discouraging to see that much of the many opportunities that are designated for the young people including NEEF, falls in the hands of wrong people with no meaningful drive to develop entrepreneurship in the country.

“If our young people are prioritised when accessing funding like this, we believe that our young people will not only be able to create meaningful impact to support the agenda 2063 but also other government admirations.

“As part of community practitioners, we believe that the private sector has an important role to play in the bid to boost the economy of our country and at the same time reduce poverty and provide job creation for decent employment, “said Moyo.

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Oliver Kambambe said that witnessing dedicated young people being creative, affirms that young people in Malawi are good drivers of development especially when proper investments are made to unleash their creativity and innovation.

“In the planning of the government through the Nation Economic Empowerment Fund, we have seen an enhancement of the capital funds from 40 billion to 75 billion.

“As a Ministry we are working hand in hand with NEEF to ensure that young people access much of these funds, “said Kambambe.

He said young people, who are organised and dedicated are qualified to be beneficiaries of the resources that NEEF has.

Expo brought about 40 entrepreneurs from various sectors like agri-processing, education, information and communication technology among other sectors where entrepreneurs were able to showcase their product.

