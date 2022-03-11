Mzuzu International Volleyball Tourney back this year

The Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament is expected to hit its second year running at Katoto open courts and Raffik indoor court in the city of Mzuzu.

The first ever tournament of this kind took place last year from 6th to 8th August in the same city and Mbeya Best VI of Tanzania were the champions with Moyale Barracks as runners up in the men’s category. Vixens were the champions in the Ladies’ category after beating Kamuzu Barracks Ladies.

Organisers of the tournament disclosed on Thursday at a press briefing at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu that the tournament will back this year, also in August.

Organising Secretary for the tournament, Killy Musukwa, revealed that unlike last year where only one team from across the boarders of Malawi managed to participate because of some problems, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania will be represented this year.

He said Naba Boys will come from Zimbabwe while Nkhwazi Volleyball Club from Zambia will also be in action together with their ladies’ team. Last year’s champions Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania will also participate, this time with their ladies’ team as well.

The briefing also revealed that prize money for the champions has been revised upwards from K500,000.00 last year to 2 million Kwacha this year and FISD Limited, Grand Palace Hotel, Nyaluwangwa Farms and AIA Business Consultancy are some of the companies that have expressed interest to sponsor the tournament again this year. However, Musukwa said many more companies are approaching the organising committee to take part and they will be announced in due course.

“I must say that the tournament last year was a success. Malawian teams were exposed to some international pressure. We expect more of that this year as teams from Zambia and Zimbabwe will also be joining us.

“We have increased the prize money to 2 million Kwacha because we want stiff competition. On the other hand, we know that teams spend a lot to come and participate in this tournament and so we want them to get a little something more after the tournament,” explained Musukwa.

Vice Chairperson for Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL), Aaron Manda, said it was an honour to host the tournament for the second time.

“It feels good to host such an international tournament. There was a suggestion to have the tournament in Lilongwe but we are happy that finally we will be the hosts again. We are preparing very well for the tournament. We are making sure that the courts at Katoto, Raffik and Moyale are in good shape,” remarked Manda.

Speaking on behalf of participating teams, Katoto Queens Captain, Elizabeth Shaba, said hiking of the prize money was a morale booster.

“We are preparing so hard. You are aware that ladies’ teams from the north did not do well last year in this tournament. The prize money hike has given us motivation to work hard and compete favourably,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!