Epilepsy Warriors Foundation mobilizing resources for training nurses on epilepsy management

Epilepsy Warriors Foundation (EWF) has appealed to like-minded organizations and people of goodwill to help it in mobilizing resources for training nurses on epilepsy management.

In partnership with Pretola Global Health and the Ministry of Health, EWF has been providing intensive online training to nurses on epilepsy management.

EWF Executive Director Samuel Chigamba told Nyasa Times on Friday that at least 30 nurses have been trained through this arrangement.

“One general challenge that we foresaw could arise was the cost of internet. So, we have been fundraising since January. Kindly note that we have two sessions lets, with your support we have completed the first 4. To complete the next 2 sessions in March, we will require MK 170, 000 so we come to you again seeking your assistance,” said Chigamba.

“Please note that the next session starts on 12th March while the final session will be held on the 26th of March. Thank you in advance for your support and making this training a success,” he added.

Chigamba pleaded with non-governmental organizations and well-wishers to make donation of any amount through National Bank of Malawi: 1229052; Mpamba: +265 888 486 566, Airtel Money on +265 999 486 566 and PayPal: [email protected].

