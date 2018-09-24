Mzuzu mayor graciously accepts defeat in MCP primaries: Tycoon Mwamlima, Harry Mkandawire win

In the ongoing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections, Mzuzu Mayor Wiliam Mkandawire has become the latest to fall but he graciously conceded defeat to the city’s tycoon Bennex Mwamlima.

Mwamlima polled 805 votes while the Mayor had 352 votes. Other contestants Alfred Mwenefumbo and Chilimunthowa Mlotha had four votes and a vote respectively.

But unlike in other areas where MCP old guards continue to dispute their fall, the Mzuzu Mayor said his defeat to Mwamlima was the essence of democracy despite some irregularities.

“The winner has not done it for us; the victory is ours,” he said, pledging his support to Mwamlima.

Elsewhere Mzimba West parliamentarian and Mzuzu-based business magnate, Harry Mkandawire, won the primaries when he got 494 votes against Charles Shonga’s 63 and will represent MCP in next year’s elections.

Mkandawire was elected on former ruling People’s Party (PP) ticket during the previous elections but dumped the party to join MCP.

He was elected MCP second vice president at the convention.

MCP’s new-catch Catherine Gotani Hara, a former Cabinet minister carried the day in Mzimba North East, where she will likely to face the incumbent Olipa Muyaba, who joined UTM. Hara was once a member of Parliament for the area, before Muyaba took over.

In Karonga Northwest, Chitonya Mwanyongo is the winner, according to MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali while Deus Gumba Banda, one of the presiding officers said Olipa Chimangeni is the winner in Ntchisi North East.

Mzuzu-based political analyst Emily Mkamanga said Malawians want change of leadership and MCP primaries can signal that.

“The wind of change has started in MCP and likely to move to other political parties as well and finally at national level. In MCP primaries, some of the old guards have failed to make it through. The mood is to try other people with the expectations that they might bring development and improve people’s lives,” she pointed out.

