Ben Phiri launches  sports trophies, sponsorship up to K12m for 2018 edition

Businessman-cum-politician Ben Phiri on Sunday launched the 2018 edition of his sports trophy at a colorful event held at Khonjeni Ground in Thyolo.

Phiri, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections, reiterated his commitment to keep his constituents fit, happy and productive through a range of sports competitions in football, netball and bawo.

This year’s edition has been increased to K12 Million from K10 Million last year, a development that has excited the sports fraternity near, far and beyond.

Reputable sports analysts and observers say this is probably the most expensive sports trophy at constituency level in the country

In his remarks, Phiri said the sports trophies play a great role in unifying the constituents and mobilizing them for positive community endeavors.

The initiative will have teams from the Thyolo cental constituency’s two traditional authorities, Mchiramwela and Kapichi.

During the launch, Phiri presented over 300 football and netball uniform sets and over 150 balls to be used by participating teams.

He hoped this year’s edition will be a huge improvement from last year’s and will go a long way in developing sports in the district coupled with government’s programs in the area.

Last year’s edition was launched at Thyolo Boma where Phiri promised that he was going to speak to President Arthur Peter Mutharika to consider giving people of Thyolo a state-of-the-art stadium. True to his promise, construction works at steadily progressing to have a 20 000 seater stadium.

