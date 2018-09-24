UTM stand ready for leadership contest at convention – Chilima

September 24, 2018 Chrissie Mainjeni- MEC Be the first to comment

Vice –president Saulos Chilima who is leading United Transformation Movement  (UTM)  has encouraged  to people to join the movement, saying they may be better leaders that could drive Malawians out of its present dire situation.

Chilima addressing a rally in Chiradzulu

Chilima, ironically, dismissed assertions that the forthcoming elective convention slated for November 9, 2018, will just be a symbol, to rubberstamp the current leadership, owing to the ‘founder syndrome’ that has for so long characterize leadership in most parties.

The Vice President said this during a political rally he held in Chiradzulu, that the Movement has an open-door-policy, to develop the nation.

“Let me say that there may be better people out there, who can spearhead this agenda for the benefit of Malawians than us. It is for this reason that I am urging you to join us  for this noble cause, so that we can transform our country together,” he said.

The Second Citizen added that the current team is there to initiate the change, but people are welcome to join and make their contributions.

Meanwhile, UTM is working with Michael Usi’s Odya zake alibe mulandu and politician Newton Kambala (founder of United Transformation Party where UTM is derived from), among others.

Chilima urged Malawians to elect selfless leaders who can develop this nation.

Meanwhile, the Movement was spotted a sign language interpreter in its Chiradzulu rally, targeting people with hearing and speaking difficulties.

