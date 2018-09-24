Namadingo, Chiwamba and Princess Chitsulo to share stage on Mother’s day in Lilongwe

In abid to celebrate and appreciate the love of mothers in the country, top gospel musicians including Patience Namadingo, Princess Chitsulo and Poet Robert Chiwamba will on Monday, 15th October share a stage at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe at an event dubbed ‘Mother’s day Special’.

Other artists billed to perform during the event are Andy Seko, Maggie Mangani, Walusungu Kishombe, Eliza Mponya, Farai Chazima, Evance Meleka, Alex Nkalo, Farai Chazima, and Mussa Bwemba among others.

Organized by Magic Promotions, the activities for the event are scheduled to start at 11 o’clock in the Morning till late.

Magic Promotions Director Brazio Matius said the event will be different from the past events and people should expect the best.

Matius said the show will bring together mothers and their children to celebrate mother’s day in spiritual manner.

“This event is one of the best events because it is the time that we share laughter love with our mothers and also to appreciate best services they provided to us”, he said

He said this year’s event will also include awards for outstanding and influential women who have contributed in changing lives of people in the country and those with notable achievements.

In separate interviews both Patience Namadingo and Chiwamba said they are more that prepared for the event and appealed to all mothers to patronize the event saying they will not regret.

Charges for the show are K2, 000 per head all rounds.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :