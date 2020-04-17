Mzuzu preacher of God’s Will Church vows to ‘prophetically  destroy coronavirus’

Mzuzu-based prophet Frank Zabron of God’s Will Church of All Nations (GWCOAN) says he can heal people who have been engulfed by Coronavirus citing the pandemic has been sent by God so that everyone in the world should repent.

Zabron told Nyasa Times that the main reason why the pandemic is here is that God want everyone to abide by his words and repent.

“The Almighty does not tolerate sins and a good way to communicate to the world is by sending a disease so that we should turn to him and he will remove the pandemic from us,” said Zabron.

Adding that “HIV was also sent by God so that people should stop committing adultery and other sins, but we have not changed and he has now opted to channel Covid-19 so that we can repent and proceed living a good life.”

The prophet disputed rumours that Coronavirus has been created by scientists or it is a demonic disease saying God revealed to him that he deliberately sent it as a signal to remind all nations that he is in control.

Prophet Zabron confided in Nyasa Times that he can pray for everyone who has Covid-19 and the healing will happen instantly.

He then challenged local authorities and the world at Large to bring all the affected people of all origins to his church and they will go home free from the pandemic.

When quizzed that his fellow men of God have kept quiet over the pandemic and some have even lied to the world that Coronavirus will end soon he said where the knowledge of man ends that’s where the knowledge of God starts.

“There is nothing which is impossible by the God I serve, bring the patients here and prove the Almighty wrong,” said Zabron.

Zabron said he has been writing Malawi government through the cabinet Ministers so that they can gather all men of God to pray over the pandemic but they did not respond.

“Men of God do not control the machinery, it is government that does so that is why I wrote them before the pandemic came to Malawi so that we can cry to God to serve our nation but this yield nothing and now the churches have been closed,” added Zabron.

Coronavirus started in China end 2019 and it has spread across borders bringing the world to a standstill as travelling and other business transactions have been banned. Locally about 16 people have been found with the pandemic and 2 have so far died.

Zabron established his GWCOAN church in 2008 and over the years he has been operating his work from Mchengautuba township in Mzuzu City.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!