Mzuzu residents hail Strabag construction firm over road standard

Some residents of Mzuzu City have hailed Strabag Construction Company for the quality work the firm has done in rehabilitating and expanding the Orton Chirwa Avenue.

Speaking in random interviews, the residents said even though construction works are underway, the work done so far has been impressive.

“Just by looking at the segment from Shoprite to Clocktower roundabout where extension works are underway, one can tell that the road is not substandard,” said one Peter Kamanga, a resident of Chasefu Township who owns a boutique in the city.

Another resident, Grace Ndau, who plies her trade at Taifa Market, concurred with Kamanga’s observation.

She said the standard of the road under construction is different from roads constructed by other companies in previous years, which she said already have defects.

“To be honest, this road by Strabag though not complete, is a complete opposite of the roads constructed recently within Mzuzu,” she said.

But George Gama, a resident of Hill Top, said it was not too late for Mzuzu City Council and government to construct better roads in the city.

“It is a good thing that high standards by Strabag are bringing to light this contrast; we hope our leaders at the council and government are seeing it as well.

“Since Mzuzu [City] is still growing, we hope they will learn to engage contractors that will do quality jobs because even if they hire cheap ones, they still spend a lot on frequent maintenance works,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :