Mzuzu stadium almost ready for Super League action

With only three weeks to go before commencement of the 2020 TNM Super League season, Mzuzu City Council says the Mzuzu Stadium is almost ready to host matches.

Director of Parks, Leisure and Environment at Mzuzu City Council, Yotamu Mtafya, says the facilities at the stadium have been worked on and are in good shape adding that 80 percent of preseason maintenance work has been done.

“Most of the facilities are just fine and we are only remaining with 15 to 20 percent of our maintenance work especially on the pitch.

“We have managed to remove weeds from the pitch and we are now maintaining some bumpy areas to improve the surface of the pitch. FAM came to inspect the stadium and recommended that we should have another small gate that can be used by spectators wishing to watch games.

“We will be able finish all the work before the league kicks off,” explained Mtafya.

Mtafya, however, lamented that Super League teams in Mzuzu overuse the pitch at the stadium for training contrary to FAM recommendation that clubs should have their own training grounds and use stadia for matches.

“It’s the duty of the council to maintain the stadium and it’s a challenge for us when teams train on the pitch almost daily. FAM says the teams should have their own training grounds but that’s not the case here in Mzuzu.

“We had a meeting with these teams and we want to engage them further so that they give time for the pitch to recover. The problems on the pitch resurface each and every season.

“We intend to close the stadium for one season in future so that we can do real maintenance on the pitch. I can’t say which season though,” remarked Mtafya.

