TNM Super League opening match to be played in Blantyre

The 2020 TNM Super League season will kick-off on March 21 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre with defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, involved.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) will announce a team that will face the defending champions in this opening match.

General Secretary for SULOM, Williams Banda, says fixtures for the first round are already in place but SULOM secretariat is waiting for confirmation of club venues to finalise everything.

Banda adds that clubs have been given up to 10th March to complete payment of affiliation fees and up to 20th March to submit registration forms for all their players.

“We wish to encourage all Super League clubs to complete their payments and furnish us with information as to which grounds they will be using so that we can finalise everything before commencement of the 2020 season.

“A good number of pitches were inspected by FAM. Let me admit that several pitches did not qualify to host super league matches but recommendations were made on how to improve the pitches to be certified for use this season,” explained Banda.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu City Council says Mzuzu Stadium is almost ready to host TNM Super League matches in the 2020 season.

