Mzuzu to host international volleyball tournament

After the Raiply National Volleyball Tournament in December 2020, the city of Mzuzu is expected yet again to host volleyball teams beyond Malawian borders in a hot tournament early next year.

Malawians in Mzuzu are expected to watch teams from neighbouring countries like Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and others at Katoto Open Court from 2nd to 5th April, 2021.

The mouth-watering volleyball event is being organised by the Northern Region Volleyball League Committee but technically being supported by AIA Business Consultancy who are handling the corporate support. Kwanza PR will do the event branding.

Spokesperson for the organising committee, Chifundo Zingunde, told Nyasa Times that well-wishers are contributing towards the event but affiliation fees will also help to run the event.

“We want Malawian teams to be exposed to international volleyball playing standards. For some time now, Malawian teams have lost miserably to foreign teams in important competitions due to lack of exposure.

“In terms of sponsorship, we will use the affiliation fees which is K40,000.00 per team and we expect 20 teams to take part; ten for ladies and another ten for men,” explained Zingunde.

Owner of AIA Business Consultancy, Killy Msukwa, said he anticipates a very hot and exciting tournament and asked more well-wishers to contribute towards the initiative.

“We are in touch with a good number of teams both in Malawi and beyond Malawian borders and the response is quite overwhelming. Our spokesperson will keep updating Malawians on the developments towards this cause,” remarked Msukwa.

