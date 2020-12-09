Blantyre Archdiocese in double celebration

The Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre will this Saturday, December 12, be in a double celebration as four deacons will be ordained to priesthood while three others will be celebrating silver jubilee in serving the Lord.

Blantyre Archdiocese Communications Secretary, Fr. Frank Mwinganyama said in an interview on Monday the ordination, which was initially scheduled for July this year, was postponed due to restrictions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The ordination mass will be held on December 12, 2020. These ordinations were supposed to be in July this year but the restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible,” Mwinganyama said.

He identified the deacons to be ordained priests as Augustine Chochoma from Chisitu Parish, Vincent Matewere from Mendulo Parish, Richard Chikumbu of St. Montfort Catholic Institute (CI) Parish and Francisco Malata from Chiringa Parish.

Mwinganyama said all the four but one would-be diocesan priests while the latter (Malata) belongs to the Pallotine Religious Congregation.

He said the event will also be used as an occasion for celebrating Silver Jubilee for three priests who are serving at Phalombe and Bangwe parishes, and St. Peters Major Seminary respectively.

The priests are Fr. Peter Phiri, Fr. Charles Manyenje and Fr. Ignatius Gazani.

“It will be time to thank God for these gifts…new priests and those who served the church for 25 years.

“The Catholic Church is Sacramental, so we celebrate every time we have ministers of sacraments,” Mwinganyama emphasised.

Blantyre Archdiocese Pastoral Secretary, Fr Alfred Chaima said, unlike in all years where such events have been held at Limbe Cathedral Open ground, this year’s celebration will be conducted at C.I Parish.

“The mass has been moved from Limbe Cathedral to St. Montfort C.I. because of the weather. We don’t want to be disturbed by the rains midway the celebration of mass,” Chaima said.

He said the church at C.I. has capacity to accommodate more people at a time, hence, the decision to have the mass at the parish.

Meanwhile, preparations for the celebrations are at an advanced stage, according to Fr Chaima.

“The Pastoral Office at the Episcopal Conference of Malawi has since asked us to communicate that ordination to priesthood of our deacons shall be held on December 12.

“Announcements are currently underway in all parishes of the archdiocese,” Chaima said.

Coincidentally, when the Blantyre Archdiocese will be in the double celebration, Lilongwe Archdiocese will also be ordaining its deacons to priesthood.

