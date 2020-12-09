CT scanning boost for Queen’s Hospital  after 8 years: Minister Chiponda commissions

Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda has commissioned a life-saving equipment called computerized tomography (CT) scan machine at the country’s biggest referral facility Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) in Blantyre.

According to Qech director Samson Mndolo, the new CT scanner which has been funded by the Norwegian government, will ease challenges patients have been facing to access the service at the facility.

This is eight years after the equiment had been down forcing patients to seek the service from Mwaiwathu Hospital at a fee.

He said diagnostics is a vital part of all patient pathways and that the CT scanner which makes details of internal organs not visible using conventional X-rays will help the hospital to treat patients requiring such services.

Chiponda said it is Tonse Alliance administration’s vision to see that all public referral hospitals have adequate equipment.

The K675 million CT scanner was funded by donors through their Health Service Joint Fund.

On her way to Blantyre to commission the CT scan, Chaponda stopped over at Dedza district hospital where a new mortuary is under construction.

Kandodo Chiponda said after visiting the hospital that the new mortuary will be accommodating six bodies from the current three.

Acting Director of Health Services in Dedza, Dr Misha Stande bemoaned shortage of crucial drugs, small theatre and water problem which he said is compromising operations in crucial departments.

