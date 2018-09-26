Mzuzu University lecturer to launch gospel album in UK Sept 29

A lecturer at Mzuzu University Wilson Banda aka Paul Saulo will be launching his debut reggae gospel album at Calvary family church in Nottingham , England on Saturday September 29 2018.

Banda came to the England last year to study at Sheffield Hallam University (MSc International Hospitality Management).

He told Nyasa Times his album has been titled Divine Life was produced at Step Up Records in Malawi by Don Foxxy.

The album has 15 tracks including hits: Discipline and Phathi-phathindiYesu.

The scholar-cum-artists said the only way to penetrate the music market and remain relevant was by being unique.

“The album has blessed a lot of Malawians in UK including other nationalities,” he said.

Banda said the album is all about God’s love and he hopes to launch an international music career.

“Now it’s time to manifest…the set time has come,” he said religiously.

Banda who comes from Kasiya, Lilongwe started singing in early 2000’s. He used to sing dancehall music and was known as Professor Willa Knox.

“Coming to UK to study was a great opportunity to promote my newly produced album,” he said.

Banda has performed in a number of places in UK including at the Malawi’s 54th Anniversary celebration in Derby on 6th July.

“The plan is to launch in Malawi as well after my studies. God has blessed me in UK…I have many fans here who have welcomed my music. I will not stop here…more to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matamando Music will be supporting Banda in performing at the launch where there will be other artists as well.

