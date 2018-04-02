Mzuzu university nursing students plant trees on campus

Nursing students at Mzuzu University (Mzuzu) in the northern region have planted over 70 pine trees on campus—fondly called the green campus—as a way of maintaining its beauty.

Mzuni FC which, features in the top-flight TNM super league, is also known in the public domain as ‘green intellectuals.”

And, the student nurses, through their contributions managed to buy the trees because as the National Organisation for Nurses and Midwives (NONM) Mzuni Chapter president, Eden Mwenitete said, they are “verily” proud of their institution.

“Of course, we also got funding from our former chapter president, Steven Smart, and members,” said Mwenitete.

Mwenitete said the initiative was a step towards their Chikangawa project.

“We want to plant more than a thousand trees in the Chikangawa forest. We feel bad about its situation,” said Mwenitete.

He added: “As nursing students we thought it wise to plant trees because good health starts with a good environment and the trees will help in bringing fresh air and creating a base for our health sciences plant research and projects.”

Mzuni Dean of Students, James Kushe, thanked the students for their initiative and asked other departments to borrow a leaf from them.

The nurses’ planted the trees barely a month after the Mzuni Academic Staff also planted trees at Lupaso Area which is not far from the institution

