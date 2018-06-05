Mzuzu upcoming artist Griffin Kaliati launches music career on his birthday

As way of celebrating his birthday on 4th June, Mzuzu based upcoming gospel artist Griffin Kaliati has taken a step further in his music career by releasing a debut album titled ‘Ndikunenera Chisomo’ which he described as a special birthday present to his fans.

Recorded by Khumbo Kaliwo and Evance Meleka at Studio 88 in Lilongwe, the 10 track album features songs like Mawa Langa lifika, Ndinabetsa, Ndiwe osankhidwa, Lipenga, Ndamasuka and Ndichisomo among others.

Before the full album, the artist released two singles which include Ndikunenera Chisomo and Ndichisomo which currently enjoy airplay in different local radio stations and others have described his Music as Mature and full of Substance.

Speaking in an Interview Kaliati said he has come to stay and people should expect good music saying he will not compromise on quality.

“I am sure that people will love my music because I have come with different touch and all my songs are full of hope and encouragements,” he said.

Kaliati said he is passionate in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through music and that Malawians should expect more soul touching songs that upon listening to, many people will be transformed inwardly.

He added: “I am confident enough that I have done a good job in this album, it is mature work which is full of soul touching songs and I am optimistic that it will transform many.”

He disclosed that he draws inspiration from life experiences hence his lyrical content is filled with such in relation to the bible with the hope that someone may relate to him and ultimately come to know Jesus.

“Music is my ministry, I preach the word of God through music and before I compose any song, I seek guidance from the Holy Spirit, that is why I take bible as the only weapon or as an instrument in my career”, he said

According to him, soon he will start working on videos and once he is done, the launch will follow.

Kaliati started his music career during childhood but he realized his full potential when he received Jesus Christ as a personal savior some years ago and then he joined some singing groups at Mzuzu Living Waters church where he built his confidence to start trading as a sole artist.

