Mutharika barnstorms Lhomwe belt again, cools off from Chilima movement attacks

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday had a second whistle-stop political campaign tour in the Lhomwe belt to drum up the dwindling support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the rebellious Chilima Movement is giving the President a run for his money.

Mutharika was supposed to go to Mathambi in Mulanje but rains prevented him from proceeding with the tour therefore he had to detour to Phalombe where he had impromptu rallies and the final stop was Chiradzulu.

The political tone on the messages to the people by Mutharika has changed from confrontational to strictly campaign, marketing the President and the DPP ahead of the 2019 polls.

So far, Mutharika, secretary general Grazider Jeffrey and regional governor Charles Mchacha have avoided mentioning names of the Chilima movement following a backlash on Saturday.

The Chilima movement is penetrating in the Lhomwe belt, the DPP stronghold in the south.

