Teachers boycott classes in protest against beating of fellow teacher

Teachers at Kapira primary school in Mchinji are boycotting classes for a week now in protest against the beating of their fellow teacher in a classroom in full view of her learners.

The standard three teacher Martha Tcherani said she had her clothes torn by parents of a child with disability.

“The child was playing outside while others were in class. I told her to come into the class but this did not please his sister who is in the same class and sneaked to tell their parents that the teacher was harrassing the learner,” she said.

She said the parents stormed the class and grabbed her before tearing her clothes even before finding out what had happened.

The head teacher Vincent Chauwa on Monday sent back the two children to their homes in a bid to diffuse the tension but the teachers refused to teach unless the two learners were transferred.

District education official said mediation be given chance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :