Defiant Jeffrey, Mchacha refuse to apologise to Callista, Kaliati

Defiant ruling top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials made disparaging remarks against former First Lady Callista Mutharika and Patricia Kaliati say they would continue foul-mouthing as long as critics fail to respect President Peter Mutharika.

Speaking in Chiradzulu after Mutharika’s second whistle stop tour in just a week in the Lhomwe Belt, party secretary general Grazider Jeffrey and regional governor Charles Mchacha said gender issues should not come in only when a man insults a woman.

“Gender issues work both ways; even when a woman insults a man,” said Jeffrey, lady parliamentarian herself.

Jeffrey alleged Callista killed former president Bingu wa Mutharika, a remark which prompted Callista to threaten legal action.

However, Jeffrey said she was unmoved with the threats of legal suit, she is ready to meet her in court.

“We will not allow that you continue insulting our leader, we will go for you,” she said.

Mchacha said the party is to protect the President.

However, both Mchacha and Jeffrey toned down their attacks on Callista, Kaliati as they did not even mention them by name as was the case.

“Otherwise government has always been open to views, ideas and constructive criticisms from the opposition,” he said.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika—widow of DPP founding president and the incumbent President’s elder brother Bingu— became a target for attack in DPP when she sparked the succession debate weeks ago, when she said her in-law, who is 79, should pave the way for the comparatively younger Chilima, 45.

On the other hand, Kaliati led the Chilima Movement, as the key speaker, when they addressed the media at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe where they branded Mutharika as a ‘clueless’ leader and nominated Chilima as their presidential candidate at the convention.

Mutharika has on more than one occasion, declared he will lead DPP in the elections while Chilima is expected to comment at a news conference on Wednesday on calls for him to vie for the presidency.

