Mzuzu woman becomes millionaire through Airtel Yabeba

The 5 million Kwacha Grand Prize in Airtel Yabeba promotion has gone to a 21-year-old woman from Mchengautuba in Mzuzu.

Airtel Malawi presented the prize to Lonines Kamanga on Thursday morning among cheerful faces of Mchengautuba residents.

Marketing Manager for Airtel Malawi, Thokozani Kamkondo Banda, presented the prize to Lonines Kamanga, saying as a company, Airtel was so grateful to come closer to its customers through the promotion.

“The promotion was about celebrating with our customers that we crossed the milestone of 5 million customers in December last year and it was a way of saying thank you to our customers. That is why we marked the grand prize at 5 million Kwacha,” explained Kamkondo Banda.

Banda acknowledged gaps in network connection in some parts of the country but said her company was continuously working to improve network and give its customers better services.

The promotion ran from 13th May to 15th August, 2021 and 48 people won 1 million Kwacha each, 3,000 people won K10,000.00 each, 150 people won K100,000.00 each while the grand prize of 1 million Kwacha went to Lonines Kamanga.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after receiving the prize, Kamanga said she was so happy and never expected such a thing to happen in her life.

“I sell bananas in town. I was simply buying airtime worth K200.00 and sometimes K250.00. I never dreamt of winning.

“I am so happy that I have this money. This money will help to boost my business. I may also by a piece of land,” explained Kamanga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!