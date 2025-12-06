NABW Launches Policy Analysis Document Aimed to Bridge Gender Gap in Public Procurement

The National Association of Business Women (NABW) has launched a policy analysis document aimed at promoting gender-responsive procurement in Malawi.

The document highlights the challenges women face in accessing public procurement opportunities and provides recommendations for improving their participation.

Speaking at the launch, which took place at the Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, NABW Executive Director, Barbara Banda, emphasized the importance of implementing existing policies to empower women economically.

“We have good policies, but we are not implementing them,” she said, adding: “It’s time we take action and ensure women benefit from public procurement opportunities.”

The policy analysis document identifies gaps in the current procurement system and provides a roadmap for addressing them. It also emphasizes the need for stakeholders to work together to ensure the effective implementation of gender-responsive procurement practices.

Charles Banda, Board Member of the Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA), highlighted the importance of the policy in promoting the participation of women with disabilities in public procurement.

“Normal competition has sidelined women with disabilities, and this policy aims to level the playing field,” he said.

Fred Simwaka, Deputy Director for Gender in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Affairs, commended NABW for the initiative and pledged the government’s support.

“We will work together to ensure the effective implementation of this policy and promote gender-responsive procurement in Malawi,” he said.

The launch of the policy analysis document is part of NABW’s efforts to promote women’s economic empowerment in Malawi. The organization has been working with stakeholders to create awareness and build capacity on gender-responsive procurement practices.

By Watipaso Mzungu

