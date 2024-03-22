NAC donates vehicles, ease mobility challenges in government departments and agencies

In an effort to ease mobility challenges, National Aids Commission (NAC) has handed over 181 vehicles into different ministries, government departments and agencies.

During the symbolic handover ceremony at NAC offices in Lilongwe, NAC board chairperson Chipo Kanjo said this is part of thier efforts in contributing towards national HIV response and universal health coverage and they are optimistic that these vehicles will be used inline with the gorvenment agenda.

“These vehicles have been handed over because if you remember in 2018 NAC changed from being a grant aided body to government subvented body and our mandate also changed to leadership and coordination so most of these vehicles were not serving their purposes and they have been handed over to our implementing partners which they can use in national HIV response.

“Our expectation is that these vehicles are going to ease mobility challenges as they do their assignments in the fight against HIV and AIDS,” Kanjo said.

Representing other recipients, Lilly Matthews a nurse from saint chavara health center in the outskirts of Lilongwe, commended NAC for the timely gesture as they have a large population area but they have no any vehicle to use.

“We are newly established health center as we started operating in 2020 but we have a large population as we are serving over 20,000 people with no any vehicle, so with this we are very happy and looking forward for more support from NAC.

“Yes! This will help us alot as we are like a referral health center and we cannot manage to do everything so we had problems of transportation when we want to shift patients to Kamuzu central but this vehicle is fit for us,” Matthews highlighted.

Matthews also disclosed that as health center they treat almost 120 to 130 patients mostly being under five children to the population of about 80 children a day and most of them are shifted because of anemia and mararia.

NAC is supporting different ministries, government agencies and department with these vehicles inorder to support them in national HIV response and universal health coverage.

